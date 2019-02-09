Betty Holland Mayes CHAPIN - Betty Holland Mayes, 84, of Chapin died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Mayes was born on September 5, 1934 in Laverne, Alabama a daughter of the late John B. and Mammie Holiday Holland. She was a member of Chapin Baptist Church and had previously worked for the US Air Force in personnel. She was a devoted wife supporting her husband throughout his military career. Collecting antiques and gardening in her yard were among her favorite hobbies. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jess B. Mayes; her son, Jesse Mayes (Denise) of La Follette, Colorado; a brother, Ben Holland (Pat) of West Columbia, SC and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Gordan. Graveside funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Chapin Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Memorials are suggested to the Chapin Baptist Church, 950 Old Lexington Hwy, Chapin, SC 29036. On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home, Chapin, is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2019