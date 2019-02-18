Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Lou Ray McCoy MARCH 3, 1931 FEBRUARY 15, 2019 WEST COLUMBIA Betty Lou Ray McCoy, 87, of West Columbia, SC (formerly of Tomahawk, KY) passed away February 15, 2019, in the company of her family. Betty was born March 3, 1931, in Tomahawk, KY, to Virgil and Garnet Cline Ray of Tomahawk, KY. Betty was an accomplished seamstress/tailor and owned Alterations Unlimited in West Columbia for 30 years before she fully retired at the age of 82. Betty was a member of Midlands Christian Church, Lexington, SC. She is survived by her son, Charles Ray Stepp (Roberta), Galloway, NJ; and her daughters Marilyn Stepp Rollings (Larry) of Hartsville, SC; Lynda McCoy Tilley of West Columbia, SC; Amanda McCoy Parker (Kenny) of Hopkins, SC; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18th 2019. The funeral will be held at Midlands Christian Church in Lexington at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19th 2019 followed by burial at Celestial Memorial Gardens, West Columbia, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Midlands Christian Church, 1312 Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

