Service Information Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 (864)-582-5455 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 Funeral service 11:00 AM Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307

Betty Morgan Wolfe SPARTANBURG - Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Morgan Wolfe, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg. Born October 8, 1930 in Salley, SC, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Lois Higgins Morgan and the widow of Harold Zendervester Wolfe. A native of Williston, SC, Betty moved to Spartanburg in 1963 with her husband and four children. She attended Winthrop College where she majored in home economics. Strong faith, love of people and commitment to her family and friends formed the focus of Betty's life. She was an active volunteer in her children's schools, enjoyed gardening, growing and arranging beautiful flowers. She was very active at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg, taught Sunday School and she and Harold were greeters at the Dean Street entrance for many years. Betty also volunteered with Mobile Meals for over 20 years. Betty enjoyed entertaining and socializing with her many friends and was a member of a book club, two garden clubs, and several Bridge clubs over the years. She especially enjoyed traveling with her family and friends and looked forward to her family beach trips each summer. Survivors include her children, Beth Wolfe Ellis and husband Tim, Catherine Wolfe McMakin and husband Chuck, Cindy Wolfe Haggerty and husband Al, all of Spartanburg, SC and Hal Wolfe and wife Nancy of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren, Shannon McMakin Griffith and husband Jason, Christine McMakin Cantrell and husband Jason, Cameron Haggerty and wife Amanda, Summer Ellis Nunn and husband Michael, Stuart Haggerty and wife Melissa, Morgan Wolfe Homan and husband Chris, Brian Wolfe, and Maggie Haggerty; 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jeaneene Morgan Wise of Blackville, SC and May Morgan Ackerman of Blacksburg, VA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Sara Quattlebaum of Manning, SC and Robert "Bob" Hugh Morgan of Columbia, SC. Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Sal Barone. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care and kindness given by Alla Jasivkovich as her primary caregiver and Tatyana Goritoy and the other caregivers with Comfort Keepers over the last four years. They are deeply grateful to the staff at White Oak at North Grove for the gentle care and attention they showed Betty while she was a resident. An online guest register is available at

