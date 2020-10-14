Betty Morris BrownDecember 1, 1931 - October 11, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Betty Morris Brown, age 88, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born December 1, 1931 in Barnwell, SC to the late Samuel Carlisle and Estelle Still Morris. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Jimmy Morris.Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond L. Brown; children, Michael Ray Brown (Lynne); Kristi Jean L. Lambert (Alcide "Bud"); Beverly Brown Waters (Donnie); Roger Alan Brown (Teresa); Allison Brown Stafford (Tom); brothers Bobby Morris and Rev. Jack Morris (Lina); eleven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.Betty was a member of Holland Avenue Baptist Church. She was retired from Fulmer Middle School in Lexington District 2. Betty was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all and forever in our hearts.Services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 conducted by Rev. Dow Welsh and Rev. Charles Wilson. Visitation will be from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial service at Southland Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Holland Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 801 12th Street, Cayce, SC 29033; or MSA Hospice, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.