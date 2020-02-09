Betty Lou Hunt Northcutt RIDGEWAY Betty Lou Hunt Northcutt, 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020. A service will be held at 3 o'clock, Saturday, February 15th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends following the service. Mrs. Northcutt was the widow of Lincoln Moody "Babe" Northcutt. Born in Darlington County, she was a daughter to the late Hillard Belk Hunt and Bertie McLaurin Hunt. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Ruth Null, H.B. Hunt, Jr. and Peggy Funderburke. Surviving are her daughters, Charlene N. Herring (Roger) of Ridgeway, S.C., Deborah Stromberg (Doug) of Cullowhee, N.C., and Patti Harris (Bob) of Leland, N.C. Her grandchildren who brought her much joy are Mandi Bello (Eddie), Courtney Anderson (David), Amy Stromberg, Bethany Kelleran (Tony), Cari Gamble (Phillip), Bobby Harris (Julie) and Ryan Harris (Allison). Mrs. Northcutt was a professional woman who enjoyed working in the career fields of insurance and radio. She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hartsville, S.C., where she served faithfully in the Women's Missionary Union, the church choir and as Sunday School Secretary. One of her greatest joys was being on the Emmanuel Christian School Board. In her later years, Mrs. Northcutt enjoyed gardening, decorating, sewing and learning about her 14 great grandchildren. The family extends our gratitude to Pruitt Health and Hospice of Ridgeway, South Carolina for their loving care of our mother. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Christian School, 1001 N. Marquis Hwy, Hartsville, S.C. 29550. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020