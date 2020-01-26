Betty Matthews Oswald LEXINGTON A graveside service for Betty Matthews Oswald, 85, will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Lexington Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, prior to the service. Mrs. Oswald was born October 2, 1934 in Saluda, SC and passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lillie Sanford and Tandie Miller. Mrs. Oswald is survived by her daughters, Deborah Vance (Will), Patti Royal; son, J. T. Matthews, Jr. (Dawn); daughter, Tina Feaster; stepsons, Waylan Oswald (Tonya), Timmy Oswald; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren and brothers, Snap and Ed Miller. She was predeceased by her husband, Billy C. Oswald; four brothers and four sisters. Memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020