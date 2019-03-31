Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Rhame. View Sign

Betty Tyson Rhame FLORENCE - Betty Tyson Rhame was born March 8, 1926 in Florence, SC. She was the daughter of the late William Brooks and Georgie Stackley Tyson. Mrs. Rhame attended Florence city schools, graduated from Furman University, and the School of Medical Technology at Wake Forest Medical School. Formerly of Sumter, SC, she served on the boards of Trinity United Methodist Women, the Sumter Junior Welfare League, Sumter County Girl Scouts, and the South Carolina Board of Medical Alliance. She also served two terms as president of the Sumter Medical Alliance. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dr. John Murr Rhame; her three brothers, Dr. George Stackley Tyson, William Brooks Tyson, Jr., and Duncan Wright Tyson; her sister, Marian Tyson Tomlinson; and her son-in-law, Ware Martin. She is survived by four daughters and one son, Marian Lesene Rhame, Zoe Rhame Warmoth (Frank Warmoth), Beth Rhame Nettles (Chris Nettles), Jan Rhame Martin, John Murr Rhame, Jr; six grandchildren, F. James Warmoth (Crystal Warmoth), Anna Elizabeth Warmoth (Bobby Prokenpek), Christopher Tyson Nettles (Gail Nettles), Richard Hampton Nettles, Beth Martin Cortopassi (Joseph Cortopassi), Maria Rhame Martin (Henry Snyder); and four great-grandchildren, Jake Warmoth, Bradley Warmoth, Noah Warmoth, and John Rhame Nettles. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the chapel at the Presbyterian Community of Florence. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the dining room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2513 West Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501, or a local food bank of your choice.

