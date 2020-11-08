1/1
Betty Roof Oxner
Betty Roof Oxner
November 5, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina
A public drive through visitation for Betty Roof Oxner, 92, will be held Monday November 9, 2020 from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. at her home entering at 160 Holley Ferry Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church, 2347 Summerland Hwy., Leesville, SC 29070 or to a charity of one's choice. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Oxner died Thursday November 5, 2020. Born in Lexington County, she was a daughter of the late John James and Eula Voy Price Roof.
Survivors include a son, John W. Oxner (Catherine), daughters, Clarice Cockrell (Randy), Phylis Bouknight (Ed), Gail Major (Paul), Janet Decker (Greg), sister, Georgie Eargle, 16 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, Harold Taylor and Bobby Bates, and sister-in-law, Juanita Carpenter.
Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:30 - 05:30 PM
her home
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
