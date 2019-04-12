Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ruiz. View Sign

Betty B Ruiz COLUMBIA - Betty B Ruiz, 87, of, Columbia, SC passed away April 10, 2019 at the home of her son, Richard. She was born on January 10, 1932 in Asheville, NC to the late Benjamin Ralph Brigman and Grace Branson Brigman. Betty retired from Richland 1 School District after many years of employment. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, traveling with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. Betty never met a stranger, she treated everyone like family. She was a precious member at Greenlawn Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health declined. Betty is survived by sons, William Ralph Ruiz (Georgia) and Richard Boyd Ruiz (Katherene); a sister, Pat (Larry) Emery; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William Nilo Ruiz; a son, David Lee Ruiz; and brother, Johnny Brigman. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Betty's daughter-in-law, Katherene Ruiz, for the loving care Betty received for the last three years. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on April 13, 2019 at Greenlawn Baptist Church, 6612 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209 with Pastor Terry Cagle officiating. Mrs. Betty Ruiz will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Betty B Ruiz COLUMBIA - Betty B Ruiz, 87, of, Columbia, SC passed away April 10, 2019 at the home of her son, Richard. She was born on January 10, 1932 in Asheville, NC to the late Benjamin Ralph Brigman and Grace Branson Brigman. Betty retired from Richland 1 School District after many years of employment. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, traveling with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. Betty never met a stranger, she treated everyone like family. She was a precious member at Greenlawn Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health declined. Betty is survived by sons, William Ralph Ruiz (Georgia) and Richard Boyd Ruiz (Katherene); a sister, Pat (Larry) Emery; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William Nilo Ruiz; a son, David Lee Ruiz; and brother, Johnny Brigman. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Betty's daughter-in-law, Katherene Ruiz, for the loving care Betty received for the last three years. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on April 13, 2019 at Greenlawn Baptist Church, 6612 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209 with Pastor Terry Cagle officiating. Mrs. Betty Ruiz will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

(803) 776-1092 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close