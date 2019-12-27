Betty S. Ruff WEST COLUMBIA - Betty S. Ruff, 87 entered into eternal rest on December 23, 2019. She was born November 26, 1932 in West Columbia, SC to the late Barto and Carrie Lee Haltiwanger. Betty retired from Eberts Sports Wear. She enjoyed her flowers and working in the yard. Betty is survived by her children, Susan F.Huffstetler (Donald) of Lexington, SC, and Ray Cecil Ruff (Jeannie) of Hong Kong, China; her grandchildren, Laura Crolley (Josh), Lee Huffstetler and Anna Ruff; her Great-Grandchildren, Connor and Lily Crolley; and one brother, Noah Haltiwanger. In addition to her parents, Betty is predeceased by one son, Robert "Bobby" H. Ruff; her sisters, Lois Kimmell, Vera Haltiwanger, Louella Altman, Margaret Rabon, Mildred Hallman, and Myrtle Banks; and her brother, Howard Haltiwanger. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, SC 29073 followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 200 Center Point Circle Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019