Betty Scarborough Harmon COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Betty Scarborough Harmon, 95, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Harmon passed away May 26, 2020. Born in Blenheim, SC on June 9, 1924, she was a daughter of the late George Haynes Scarborough and Doris Hearsey Scarborough. Betty was a member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church. Surviving are her many cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Harmon and her son, Haynes Franklin "Bubba" Harmon. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 29, 2020.