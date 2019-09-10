Betty Sessions Talbert COLUMBIA Betty Sessions Talbert, 82, widow of Dr. William C. Talbert, Jr., died September 8, 2019. Born in Lake City, SC on May 30, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clyburn Sessions and Bernice Tucker Sessions. Mrs. Talbert is survived by her daughters, Iris Vargas of Columbia, and Vikki Mureddu (Danny Jones) of Eastover; sons, R.D. Black of Gaston and Joel (Stephanie Fogle) Black of Ridgeway; grandchildren, Pamela Aguilar, and Samantha Black; great-grandchildren, Joesph Zuniga, Jason Aguilar, Kathy Aguilar, and Ian Aguilar; and brother, Otis Sessions of Elgin. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Talbert was preceded in death by her grandson, Rowe Dean Black III. The graveside service for Mrs. Talbert will be held 3 o'clock, Thursday September 12th, in the Serenity Gardens of Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6703 Windwan Drive Columbia, SC with the Rev. Everett Reconnu officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, and other times at the home of her son, Joel; 650 Shag Bark Road, Ridgeway. Memories and condolences may be added to the online guestbook at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 10, 2019