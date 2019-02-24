Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Smith. View Sign

Betty Smith CAMDEN - A funeral service to celebrate the life of Betty Jordan Smith, 89, will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, from 4:00 5:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Building Fund, 608 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Mrs. Smith died Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Kershaw, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Minnie Bell West Jordan. Betty was married to the late Edward T. Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Smith Ray (Earl Sr.) of Cassatt; sons, Arthur Gene Smith (Patti) and Donnie Springs (Danah), both of Camden; grandchildren, Jennifer S. Kellogg, Rebecca D. Smith, Crystal R. Tomlin, Zeke Springs, Daniel Springs, and Christy Long; twelve great grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Moseley of Kershaw. Betty was predeceased by her grandson Earl Ray, Jr.; brothers, Harold Lee, Gaylord Jordan, Herbert Jordan, and Jack Jordan; and sisters, Louise Joyner and Willie Mae West. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Smith family at

1112 Fair Street

Camden , SC 29020

