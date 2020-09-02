Betty Vannoy Trent COLUMBIA - Betty Vannoy Trent, passed away on August 30, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was born April 29, 1931 in Raleigh County, West Virginia to Robert L. and Clyde Vannoy. She graduated from Glade Valley High School in Sparta, N.C. and was employed as cosmetician by a major drug chain until her retirement. Betty was a long-time member of Shandon Presbyterian Church and was active in several animal rights groups. She was preceded in death by her husband, Weber D. Trent, Jr.; sisters, Bobbie Brown, Peggy Kilby; brother, Johnny Vannoy; half-sisters, Lucille Adams, Pat Gunnell, Maggie Fox; several nieces and nephews. Betty is survived by her sisters, Frances (John) Shutt of Raleigh, N.C., Alice (Buck) Dillard of Millers Creek, N.C.; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mountlawn Memorial Park, 196 Fan Key Road, North Wilkesboro, N.C. with Pastor Justin Dancy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Wilkes, PO Box 306, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or to any animal protection organization. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, N.C. is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com