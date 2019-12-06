Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Wellborn Estes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Wellborn Estes COLUMBIA - Mrs. Betty Wellborn Estes, 89, of Columbia, passed away on December 3, 2019. She donated her body to The University of South Carolina Medical School under the Uniform Anatomical Gift Act. At her request, there will be no visitation or service held for her. Memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, the , The , or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178; or a . Born in Columbus, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Crawford Wellborn and Adelle Areheart Wellborn. She was a Beta Club graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School and attended Lenoir Rhyne College in Hickory, NC. She retired from the US Government (HUD) and the SC State Government (DHEC). She was formerly a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church and Northside Baptist Church. She was presently a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. For 29 years, she was a Volunteer at Baptist Medical Center. She was involved in, and very much enjoyed, the Seven Oaks Senior Adult activities known as the Lunch Bunch. Pertaining to her many health issues, "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. She loved to do crafts, needlework, word puzzles and anything to interact with others because she was a people person. Music was one of the joys of her life. She was a great Atlanta Braves and USC Gamecock fan. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Kenny Watts of West Columbia; her brother, William C. (Bill) Wellborn (Geraldine) of Lexington. She is survived by many other relatives. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Roy H. Wellborn and her nephew, Sam Wellborn, both of Lexington. Heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Sarah Schumacher, nurses Amy and Tina; Dr. Donald Alexander; and Baptist Parkridge ER and ICU Dr. Carroll Bruce Watford, Jr, nurses Darlene and Nancy for their compassionate care. Special thanks to Allison Stevens for her loyalty and support during this journey. Thanks also to nurse Harriett McGill of Prisma Health Hospice for her care during the last hours. (Obituary written in her own words)

