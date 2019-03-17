Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Jaco Wise CAYCE Betty Jaco Wise, 87, widow of Winslow Meyers Wise, resident of Cayce, went to rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 15, 2019. Born May 14, 1931 in Toledo, OH, she was a daughter of the late Iveral Lee and Annie Elouise Neeley Jaco. Betty was the sixth child of thirteen siblings in the Jaco family, a large family known for its closeness, love and caring of one another. She grew up in the historical Olympia Mill Village of Columbia, SC, where she graduated from Olympia High School. Betty was a cheerleader and voted most witty by her Senior Class. After graduation from Olympia HS, Betty began her career as an Operator with Southern Bell and later worked as a fraud investigator for Bell South. Betty retired with more than 40 years of service at AT&T. She was a Charter Member of Pineview Baptist Church in West Columbia. In recent years Betty became a member of Holland Avenue Baptist Church in Cayce. Betty was also a member of Pioneers of America. She is survived by a daughter, Jan Wise of Cayce; son, Carl "Bo" Wise (Sherry), of Lexington; grandsons Tyler Wise of Lexington and Carl Wise of Charleston. They were her pride and joy, as well as her greatest legacies left from her life. She is also survived by four sisters, Mary Pearce, Frances McCurdy (Don), Nancy Burnett (Bill) and Bobbie McGee(James); brother-in law, Ray Meetze; twenty-two nieces and nephews; a special neighbor, Mary Blackmon and her best, longtime friend, Carleen Barnwell. In addition to her parents and loving husband of 59 years, she was predeceased by five sisters, Helen Harpe, Lila Barber, Evelyn Brown, Joanne McKinney and Linda Keisler Meetze; three brothers, Morris Jaco, Dillard "Buck" Jaco, and Jim Jaco. Funeral services will be held at 2PM Monday, March 18th at Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Lottie Moon missionary fund at Holland Avenue Baptist, 801 12th Street Cayce, SC 29033 or to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, 500 Gracern Drive, Columbia SC 29210. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the Wise family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

