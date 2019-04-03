Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Wolfe. View Sign

Betty A. Wolfe IRMO - Betty A. Wolfe, 71, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Irmo, SC. She was born December 23, 1947, in Concord, NC to the late Marshall and Lucy Aldridge. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carl F. Wolfe, Jr. of Cayce; three children: Karla (Kurt) Eibling of Bluffton, SC; Darryl (Briana) Wolfe of Macon, GA; and Shaun (Rachel) Wolfe of Chapin, SC; six grandchildren; and sister Theresa (Henry) Cumbee of Socastee, SC. She was preceded in death by her brother, Sammy Aldridge. Betty retired from Palmetto Health Richland as a financial counselor. She had a love of making cakes and quilts with her best friend, Shirley Nicholson. But, she loved spending time with her grandchildren most. The family would like to thank Martha Aldridge, her sister-in-law, and Shirley Collins, her cousin, for their love and support, Generations of Irmo for their unsurpassed compassion, and the interventional radiology department at Lexington Medical Center for their comfort care. Betty donated her body to the USC School of Medicine Gift of Body Program to help teach future doctors. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at State Street Baptist Church in Cayce, SC. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to State Street Baptist Church, 1420 State Street, Cayce SC 29033.

