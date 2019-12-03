Betty Woolard CAMDEN, SC - Betty Heath Woolard died December 1, 2019; born in Kinston, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. Heath and Lillian Vogler Heath. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center of Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church of Camden, SC at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The service will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow the funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Camden. She was a member of Lyttleton Street UMC for many years and participated in the Adult Sunday School class as health permitted. As an outstanding educator she taught in public elementary, middle, high school, college, and adult education. Mrs. Woolard's career included an undergraduate degree from East Carolina University and a graduate degree from Winthrop University and was a supervisor of student teachers for the University of South Carolina. As a teacher she taught in North Carolina, Texas, and South Carolina; with the majority being in South Carolina. She was proud of her students and their accomplishments, six of whom received the Morehead Scholar Award. She taught in public schools for thirty years and then taught four years at Columbia Junior College before officially retiring. Although she was small in stature, she had a giant influence on her students. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gil Woolard, and sister, Doris H. Branch. She is survived by her three children; Garland Woolard of Gaffney, SC, Becky Woolard Wright (Charles) of Longs, SC, and David Woolard (Lisa) of Camden, SC. She also leaves behind one sister, Sue H. Hunt of Maywood, NJ, one niece, Belinda Howard of Winterville, NC, one nephew, Ruskin Hunt of Minneapolis, MN, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her beloved cat, Misty. Mrs. Woolard was an avid gardener. She planted thousands of daffodils, begonias and her pink azaleas were the delight of the neighborhood. She was also a longtime member of the Camden Hi-Steppers and enjoyed being a member of the bridge club. The family has many fond memories of vacationing at the beach together. Her family wishes to thank all of her caregivers, especially those at Karesh, who treated her with dignity and respect. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Woolard family by visiting www.info@kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2019