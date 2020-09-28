Betty ZeiglerSeptember 24, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Ms. Betty Zeigler passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Graveside service was held in St. Stephen's Lutheran Church cemetery. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel was in charge.Ms. Zeigler was born October 30, 1931 in Greenwood, SC. She was the daughter of the late Abner E. Still, Sr. and Viola Spradley Still. She graduated from Greenwood High School and Greenwood College of Commerce. She was a member of St. Stephen's.Ms. Zeigler was married to the late Earl R. Zeigler for 55+ years. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jo Ellen Still of Greenwood, SC; nephews, Abner Eugene Still III (Lisa) of Suwanee, GA and Andy Still of Santee, SC. Also, niece of Earl, Shari Hutchinson (Tim Carrier) of Columbia, SC; nephew, Trent Hutchinson (Molly) and great nieces, Gracie, Hillary and Georgia of Hopkins, SC. Also surviving Betty is treasured "Daughter of the Heart", who took care of her, Sylvia H. Meetze. Ms. Zeigler is predeceased by her brother, Abner Eugene Still, Jr.Having had no children she considered all of the many pets she adopted, mostly strays, to be her "children". She leaves behind her precious and deeply loved little "Ginger Girl" who meant so much to her.As she could not adequately thank the many friends, neighbors and family for all they did during her illness, she hoped they somehow would know how much she loved them and appreciated all they did for her. She felt truly blessed and her saying was "God is good."Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 119 N. Church St., Lexington, SC 29072.