Beulah Martin Carney FLORIDA - Beulah Martin Carney departed this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mrs. Carney was born February 28, 1926 to Jim and Georgia Martin, and lived most of her life in Columbia. While living in Columbia, she was an active member of Columbia Seventh-day Adventist Church. Following the death of her husband of sixty-nine years, Thomas Carney, Mrs. Carney moved to Florida, and resided with her daughter and son-in-law, Irene and Jim McLaughlin. Beulah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Carney was predeceased by brothers, Floyd Martin and Jim Martin, Jr., sisters, Beatrice Perry and Frances Senn. Family remaining to mourn her passing include her daughter, Irene McLaughlin (Jim); granddaughter, Michelle Hulin (Chris); grandson, Jimmy McLaughlin; five great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. The funeral will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, June 7th, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel of Woodridge Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, S.C., 29072. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.

