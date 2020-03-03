Beverly Baughman Brown COLUMBIA - Beverly Baughman Brown, 84, wife of Brooks S. Brown, III, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Harmon Baughman; her mother, Ora Lee Baughman; as well as a daughter, Susan Henry. Mrs. Brown was a co-owner of Flowers by Brooks. She served twice as President of the Columbia Woman's Club and was twice elected to the Board of the SC . In addition to her husband of 67 years; she is also survived by sons, Brooks S. Brown, IV (Dianne) and Anthony H. Brown (Sally); grandchildren, Ashley Lewis Weeks (James), Michael Brown, Mitchell Henry, and Nicolas Brown; as well as a great grandson, Evan Weeks. The funeral service will be held 12 o'clock, Wednesday, March 4th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Rd. Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 o'clock at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2020