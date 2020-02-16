Beverly Jean 'Mama Jean' Bentley LEXINGTON Funeral Services for Beverly Jean Bentley, 79, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Entombment will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington, SC. Mrs. Bentley passed away February 14, 2020. Born in North, SC, she was the daughter of the late Julius Carlisle and Annie Ruth Livingston Tindall. She enjoyed her life as a military spouse where she had many opportunities to travel around the world. 'Mama Jean' loved music and dancing, especially with her late husband, Sam. She enjoyed sewing her younger siblings' clothes, as well as her daughters' clothes. She was a down to earth country girl who loved her girls, her family, 'Gus' and her chickens. She is survived by her daughters, Jeannine Shealy (Gerald) and Janet Bentley (Perri Anne); special niece, Cymp Tindall; brother, O'Neal Tindall (Linda); sister, Joanne Jeffcoat (Butch); grandchildren, Brittanee and Shane Wallace; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and her grand-pups, Piper and Lexi. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Sammie 'Sam' Lloyd; infant son, Jeffrey Lloyd Bentley; brothers, J.C. Tindal, Nelson Tindall, Sidney Tindall, and Tony Tindall; and sister, Edith Baker. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020