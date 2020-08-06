Beverly Abrams Hart COLUMBIA - Mrs. Beverly Abrams Hart was born on September 8, 1942, in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the second of four children born to the late James Willie Abrams, Sr. and Beulah Rickard Abrams. She departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beverly was educated in the public schools of Richland County, South Carolina, where she attended Howard Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School. She was a member of the BTW Class of 1961. Upon graduation, she attended the Good Samaritan Waverly Hospital Nursing Program. Beverly was baptized at an early age at New Hope Baptist Church in Camp Fornance. In 1963, Beverly married Frank Hart, III. As a military wife, Beverly traveled and worked in several different occupations while living in Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Kitzigen, Germany, and then a second tour abroad in Bamberg, Germany. Upon Frank's military retirement from Fort Bragg, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Beverly and her family began living in the Belvedere Community here in Columbia. Until her health declined, Beverly was an active member of the St. James Baptist Church, in Hopkins, South Carolina. She was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, the Missionaries, the Pulpit Aide, and the Intercessory Prayer Team. She was preceded in death by: her parents, and a younger sister, Vivian Abrams. Beverly was a loving wife and mother of four sons. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 57 years, Frank Hart; her sons, Willie James Abrams, Sr., Kevin Sidney (Emma) Hart, Kenneth Terrell (Shunquell) Hart, and Keith Latrell (Wilhelmina) Hart, all of Columbia, SC; a sister, Faye Ann Abrams Holland, a brother, James Willie (Mariyn) Abrams, Jr., of Columbia; four sisters-in-law, Minnie Lee (Frank) Hingleton, Gloria Burton, Agnes Hart, and Beverly Hart Pittman, all of Columbia; eleven grandchildren, Summer Noel Abrams, Jordan James Abrams, Kendall Carlise Abrams, Chandler Janae Abrams, Nathan Sidney Hart, Aaron James Hart, Kaitlyn Tarrell Hart, Kennedi Tamera Hart, Olivia Latrice Hart, Willie James Abrams, Jr., and Kenneth Terrell Hart, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Caleb James Abrams and Caliyah Camryn Abrams; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; many other loving relatives, and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.



