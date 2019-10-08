Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jean Wlliams Phillips. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-7500 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Burial 1:00 PM Fort Jackson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Jean Williams Phillips SUMTER - Beverly Jean Williams Phillips, 80, wife of Jimmie Hugh Phillips, left this life Friday, October 4, 2019. Born November 8, 1938, in Auburn, New York, she was a daughter of the late Harold Jesse Williams and the late Clara Amelia Stuttle Williams. She was a lifetime member (over 50 years -- since April 1967) of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Throughout the years, she held every Sorority office and was currently serving as Xi Eta Chapter Vice President. She was crowned the Valentine Queen numerous times including for 2019. Beverly was also an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 15 and served as Chairwoman on several committees; in July 2011 at the ALA Department of SC, she won first place for Public Relations. Beverly attended Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. She retired in May 2002 from the 363rd Supply Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), after 19 years and 8 months of civil service. For many of those years she worked at the Shaw AFB Education Center and prior to that in a civil service position at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. She was an active United States Air Force (USAF) military spouse for 30 years, a member of the Non-Commissioned Officer Wives' Club, and lived in FL, Okinawa Japan, CA, Guam, TX, SC and Germany. She sent over 100 Christmas letters annually to family and friends she made along her journey. She loved to travel and eat out; she and Jimmie traveled extensively in the US, Europe and went on 12 cruises with friends. Survivors include her husband of 62 years (their first date was to an Elvis Presley concert); two children Janet Rake (Thom) of Hampton, VA; and Jeff Phillips (Tracie) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Samantha Phillips, Amn (USAF) Joshua Phillips, Christopher Phillips, and Justin Phillips; two great grandchildren, Cayden Phillips and Rylynn Phillips; and one sister, Sharon Loetz of Spindale, NC. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home, on Miller Road in Sumter. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Elmore-Cannon-Stephen Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

Beverly Jean Williams Phillips SUMTER - Beverly Jean Williams Phillips, 80, wife of Jimmie Hugh Phillips, left this life Friday, October 4, 2019. Born November 8, 1938, in Auburn, New York, she was a daughter of the late Harold Jesse Williams and the late Clara Amelia Stuttle Williams. She was a lifetime member (over 50 years -- since April 1967) of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Throughout the years, she held every Sorority office and was currently serving as Xi Eta Chapter Vice President. She was crowned the Valentine Queen numerous times including for 2019. Beverly was also an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 15 and served as Chairwoman on several committees; in July 2011 at the ALA Department of SC, she won first place for Public Relations. Beverly attended Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. She retired in May 2002 from the 363rd Supply Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), after 19 years and 8 months of civil service. For many of those years she worked at the Shaw AFB Education Center and prior to that in a civil service position at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. She was an active United States Air Force (USAF) military spouse for 30 years, a member of the Non-Commissioned Officer Wives' Club, and lived in FL, Okinawa Japan, CA, Guam, TX, SC and Germany. She sent over 100 Christmas letters annually to family and friends she made along her journey. She loved to travel and eat out; she and Jimmie traveled extensively in the US, Europe and went on 12 cruises with friends. Survivors include her husband of 62 years (their first date was to an Elvis Presley concert); two children Janet Rake (Thom) of Hampton, VA; and Jeff Phillips (Tracie) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Samantha Phillips, Amn (USAF) Joshua Phillips, Christopher Phillips, and Justin Phillips; two great grandchildren, Cayden Phillips and Rylynn Phillips; and one sister, Sharon Loetz of Spindale, NC. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home, on Miller Road in Sumter. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Elmore-Cannon-Stephen Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close