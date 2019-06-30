Beverly Wyatt BLYTHEWOOD A memorial service for Beverly Ann Wilson Wyatt, 76, will be held Monday at 4:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. Todd Horton will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Foundation of Columbia. Mrs. Wyatt, wife of the late Paul Wyatt, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Born in Camden, she was a daughter of the late William Hubbard Wilson and Margaret Robinson Cash. Mrs. Wyatt was a member of the Red Hat Society in VA. She enjoyed reading, flowers, and antiquing. Surviving are her daughter, Karen Williamson (Ray) of Blythewood; Kevin Baker (Natalie) of Salisbury, N.C.; siblings, Daniel "Danny" Wilson (Judy), Janet Marshall (Tommy), Brenda Winter, Jeff Cash, Lisa Cash; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Mike Cash; and step-father, Russell O. Cash. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 30, 2019