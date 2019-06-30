Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Begemann Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Bill Begemann, Jr. SALUDA - Eiba Henry "Bill" Begemann, Jr., 94, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. Born in Charleston, SC and a son of the late Eiba Henry Begemann, Sr. and Victoria Adelaide Denaux Begemann, he was the husband of the late Edith Plunkett Begemann. Mr. Begemann was a U.S. Army Veteran during World War II, where he received the following awards, the Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three bronze service stars, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII and the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar. He also received the French Legion of Honor Medal. He was a Regional sales representative for Exxon and was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church. Mr. Begemann was also a member of the American Legion Post # 65, SC #37 and the Chapter S Gold Wing Road Riders Association Group. Surviving are two daughters, Marianne Shunamon (Wayne) of Saluda and Margaret Danette Begemann, DVM of Ninety Six, a granddaughter, Briana Walker-Teeter (Jason) of Donalds, two sisters, Rosemary Begemann of Milledgeville, GA and Adelaide Miller of Crawfordville, FL and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Begemann was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Begemann Fredrick and Evora Begemann Toussaint. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Zoar United Methodist Church with Rev. Hillary Taylor, Rev. Tony Rowell and Rev. Dan Bradley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church, c/o Janet Sample, 1237 Yarborough Rd., Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com Published in The State on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

