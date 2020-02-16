Bill Coombs CAMDEN - A memorial service to celebrate the life of William Alderman "Bill" Coombs, age 93, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Rev. John Hallman will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in John Knox Hall. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 Dekalb Street, Camden, SC 29020 or the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, PO Box 217, Camden, SC 29021. Bill died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born in Salem, NJ, he was the son of the late Marvin Hinchman and Letitia Hires Coombs. A retired engineer, he received degrees in physics and engineering from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA and Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Bill joined the US Army in 1944, serving in the European Theater in World War II. After marrying the former Betty Hanka in August of 1950, he was called into active duty in Korea, where he was awarded the Bronze Star medal for meritorious service in a combat zone. In 1965, Bill came to Camden with the duPont Company, from Kinston, NC, after starting his career in Seaford, DE. Bill was an active member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and an elder, and was elected to the honorary position of Elder Emeritus. He taught Sunday School classes for over 42 years. Bill's contributions to the community went well beyond Bethesda. He served on the Kershaw County Hospital Board for 10 years, serving for 6 years as chairman. He was instrumental in establishing the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County and was a founding member of the hospital foundation. For his outstanding work, Bill was recognized as the Kershaw County United Way Volunteer of the Year in 1999. He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Jane Davis (Kevin) of Annapolis, MD, and Anne Mulligan, of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Cara Davis and Corry Mulligan (Mary Leslie); and a sister, Elizabeth H. Yerkes of Salem, NJ. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Helen L. Coombs, and a sister, Anna C. Rohrer. Kornegay Funeral home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Coombs family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020