Bill Goodwin, Sr. COLUMBIA - Bill Goodwin, Sr., 74 was born on March 21, 1945 to Mae Anna Diamond James (John James) and John Goodwin. Mr. Goodwin transitioned home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Prisma Hospital Heart Center, Columbia, SC. Bill was a 1963 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He was a longtime employee of Westinghouse, Columbia, SC from which he retired. He also owned Investors Real Estate Co., LLC. Bill was a member of the former Gilbert Memorial Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Delores Epps Goodwin; two sons, Bill (Vanessa) Goodwin and Jeffrey (Mary) Goodwin; five grandchildren; and three sisters, Martha Ann (Marvin) McCray; Helen Goodwin-Lebby; and Mary Diane Davenport. The homegoing service for Mr. Goodwin will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 11:00 AM at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road. Family Visitation will be held today, June 13, 2019 from 6-7pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on June 13, 2019