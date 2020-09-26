1/
Bill Huggins
1951 - 2020
Bill Huggins
December 15, 1951 - September 22, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia - Mr. Bill Huggins was born and raised in Columbia, S.C. A number of years ago he relocated with his wife to Forsyth, Ga. He was a retired truck driver.
Mr. Huggins is survived by his wife, Deborah Huggins of Forsyth; children Rhonda Gossett (Brian); Michael Pippin (Amy); sister Vivian Luke (Jimmie) of Columbia, S.C.; three grandchildren- Caleb Turnbow, Pearl Turnbow and Andrew Pippin; nephew Robert Luke (Paige); nephew Tony Luke; niece Ann Bradley (Art); numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins.


Published in & from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
September 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
