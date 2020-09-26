Or Copy this URL to Share

Bill Huggins

December 15, 1951 - September 22, 2020

Forsyth, Georgia - Mr. Bill Huggins was born and raised in Columbia, S.C. A number of years ago he relocated with his wife to Forsyth, Ga. He was a retired truck driver.

Mr. Huggins is survived by his wife, Deborah Huggins of Forsyth; children Rhonda Gossett (Brian); Michael Pippin (Amy); sister Vivian Luke (Jimmie) of Columbia, S.C.; three grandchildren- Caleb Turnbow, Pearl Turnbow and Andrew Pippin; nephew Robert Luke (Paige); nephew Tony Luke; niece Ann Bradley (Art); numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins.





