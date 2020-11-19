Billie Steele Caldwell
March 24, 1924 - November 17, 2020
Eastover, South Carolina - A graveside service for Billie Steele Caldwell, 96, will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Eason Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests services to be private.
Mrs. Caldwell passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Morningside in Sumter. Born in Bessemer, AL on March 24, 1924, she was a daughter of the late William Coleman Steele and Annie Adams Steele.
Billie was a member of Mt. Elon Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and loved to feed and watch wildlife.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice and Morningside of Sumter for their compassion and care.
Surviving are her sons, Ron Caldwell (Debby) of Bluffton, Grover C. Caldwell, III (Elaine) of Columbia and David S. Caldwell (Lesa) of Eastover; daughters, Jeannine Craven (Kavin) of High Point, NC and Brenda Reynolds (Mike) of Eastover; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous 4-legged "fur babies."
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Grover Cleveland "GC" Caldwell, Jr.
In lieu of flowers and food for the family, memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, Samaritan's Purse or a charity of one's choice
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
