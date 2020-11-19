1/
Billie Caldwell
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Steele Caldwell
March 24, 1924 - November 17, 2020
Eastover, South Carolina - A graveside service for Billie Steele Caldwell, 96, will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Eason Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests services to be private.
Mrs. Caldwell passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Morningside in Sumter. Born in Bessemer, AL on March 24, 1924, she was a daughter of the late William Coleman Steele and Annie Adams Steele.
Billie was a member of Mt. Elon Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and loved to feed and watch wildlife.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice and Morningside of Sumter for their compassion and care.
Surviving are her sons, Ron Caldwell (Debby) of Bluffton, Grover C. Caldwell, III (Elaine) of Columbia and David S. Caldwell (Lesa) of Eastover; daughters, Jeannine Craven (Kavin) of High Point, NC and Brenda Reynolds (Mike) of Eastover; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous 4-legged "fur babies."
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Grover Cleveland "GC" Caldwell, Jr.
In lieu of flowers and food for the family, memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, Samaritan's Purse or a charity of one's choice.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
Eason Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
I am saddened by the loss of my dear friend, Billie Caldwell and extend to the family my deepest sympathy. She made a lasting impression on my life and know she will be sorely missed. We had such good times. We reminisced a few weeks ago about those days and we both had such a good day visiting. To the family, you are in my thoughts and prayers. With warm thoughts and prayers.

Joan Bowers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved