Billie "Bill" Ernest Lybrand GILBERT Billie "Bill" Ernest Lybrand, 98, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born January 15, 1922 to the late Ernest and Ethel Price Lybrand. Mr. Lybrand is survived by his wife of 71 years, Sarah Jumper Lybrand; daughter, Dianne Price (Larry) of Gilbert, SC; son, Dudley Lybrand (Nancy) of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Ashley Price (Kristie), Kristen Price (Rachael), Madison and Blair Lybrand; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Aubrey, Aaralyn, Christopher and Peyton; sisters, Merlin Fallaw and Rebecca Wetzel and brother, Carl Edward Lybrand. His "boys and girls" were very important to him. He was predeceased by a brother, Moran Lybrand. Mr. Lybrand was a US Navy WWII veteran and retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglass, and worked tirelessly with his hands helping others. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Phillip Coggins officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund, 246 St. Paul's Church Rd, Gilbert, SC. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020