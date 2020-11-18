Billie Huggins Newman

December 19, 1935 - November 16, 2020

LUGOFF, South Carolina - A funeral service for Billie Huggins Newman, 84, will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Timrod Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Timrod Baptist Church, Bethune, S.C. or Lugoff First Baptist Church, Lugoff, S.C.

Mrs. Newman passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. Born in Hartsville, she was the daughter of the late Doode and Edith Johnson Huggins. She retired from International Paper (Kendall) after 30 years of service. She was a member of Timrod Baptist and enjoyed sewing, reading, and family time.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Newman Tyner (Danny) of Lugoff; sisters, Eloise Blackmon (Keith) and Sharon Sturdivant (Johnny); grandchildren, Ashley Divers (Patrick) and Patrick Tyner (Hope); great-grandchildren, Austin Divers, Parker Tyner, Isabella Tyner, Madison Tyner, and Emmarie Divers. She was predeceased by her husband, Elton Newman; son, Kenneth Glenn Newman; brothers, Mendell and Byron Huggins; sisters, Anne Brown and Patricia Dampier.





