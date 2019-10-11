Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Ruth Hilyer. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Greenlawn Baptist Church 6612 Garners Ferry Road Columbia , SC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Greenlawn Baptist Church 6612 Garners Ferry Road Columbia , SC View Map Burial Following Services Greenlawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Ruth Hilyer WEST COLUMBIA - Billie Ruth Hilyer, 92, of West Columbia passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born February 1, 1927 in Vance, Alabama to the late J.H. and Mandy Lucus Kornegay. Mrs. Hilyer was employed at Central Roofing and Supply Company and was a longtime member of Greenlawn Baptist Church. she was heavily involved with West Columbia Dixie youth baseball for many years, even after her son was too old to play. she also was a volunteer at Lexington Medical Center until she was no longer able to volunteer. Mrs. Hilyer is survived by her daughter, Frances (Phil) Corley and son, Doug (Sharon) Hilyer; beloved grandson, Kyle James (Anne) and nieces and nephews; good friend, Donna Sharpe. Mrs. Hilyer was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Hilyer and all her brother and sisters. A celebration of her life will be conducted Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Greenlawn Baptist Church at 11:00 am with Rev. Dr. Terry Cagle officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be the Patrick Sunday School Class. The family is eternally grateful to everyone on the 6th floor North Tower at Lexington Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion for mother as well as for the family. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Hilyer requested donations to be made to her church, Greenlawn Baptist Church, 6612 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209. Please sign the online guestbook at

