Billy A. Shealy LEESVILLE - Graveside services for Billy A. Shealy, 69, will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Union Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. David D. Snodgrass, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church 4077 Hwy 378 Leesville, SC 29070, or Boy's Farm P. O. Box 713 Newberry, SC 29801 or the National Kidney Foundation
508 Hampton Street Suite 200 Columbia, SC 29201. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mr. Shealy died Thursday August 6, 2020. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Francis Guy and Trannie Derrick Shealy, was a member of Union Lutheran Church and was a former member of the Hollow Creek Fire Department. He was a graduate of Midlands Tech and was the owner of Shealy's Machine Shop. Survivors include a brother, Leon Shealy (Beverly), sisters, Frances Monts, Joann Ellisor, Rachel Asbill (Brent), Dorothy Hobgood (Perry), a number of nieces and nephews and his favorite dog "Scooter". Online register at Barr-Price.com
