Billy Iverson Adams WEST COLUMBIA - Billy Iverson Adams, 73, of West Columbia, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Pelion with Rev. Steve Young and Pastor Eddie Cranford officiating. A visitation will be held at the church one hour before the service on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia. Mr. Adams was born in Perry, Georgia, a son of the late Seaborn Adams and Lila Mary (Edward) Swint Myers. Billy was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he was a special singer, choir director and Sunday school teacher. He was a Navy veteran who loved southern gospel music and was also a part of several music groups including Winds of Praise and Family Circle. Mr. Adams sacrificed himself for others needs and touched many lives through his music ministry. He was the proud owner of B&A Appliance Service Company. Survivors include his loving wife, Patsy Marie Williamson Adams; his daughter, Lisa (Brian) Stanton; brother, Ed (Cynthia) Myers, Jr.; a sister, Janie (Joe) Powell; and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 218, Pelion, SC 29123. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State on June 30, 2019