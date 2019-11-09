Billy Asbill BATESBURG - Billy Asbill, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Crosson and Lila Anderson Asbill. He was known as an avid crappie fisherman with his wine corks and jigs and his honey holes. He was a true family man-loved his children and grandchildren. One of the best ever brick masons. He loved the Carolina Gamecocks and Atlanta Braves. Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years who stood by his side until the end, Sylvia Asbill. His girls who loved him with all their heart, Carla (Ted) Rowe and Beverly (Kenneth) West. His grandsons who he loved and doted on, Brandon (Katie) Rowe, Jeff (Julie) West, Ryan (Rebekah) Rowe, Justin West, and Drayton Rowe. And one great grandson who he loved with all his heart, Corbin (Monk Monk) Rowe. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ray and nephew, Bobby. Visitation will be held from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Sunday, November 10, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 11 at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Special thank you to the entire staff of the 3rd floor at NCMH, especially Dr. McCoy and the ICU Staff for their exceptional care for him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation at PO Box 497, Newberry, SC 29108. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Nov. 9, 2019