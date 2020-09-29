Billy B. Stewart
September 27, 2020
Lugoff, South Carolina - "To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord". 2 Corinthians 5:8.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Billy Bruce "Pappy" Stewart, 91, will be held on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Dan Griffin and the Rev. Bill Dulaney will officiate.
Billy passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Willie Vernon and Connie Shealy Stewart. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and was predeceased by his wife, Mattie Stewart.
Sincere thanks and appreciation to the C.M. Tucker Center – Stone Pavilion for the care Billy received during his stay. The administrative staff, doctors, nurses, health care team and activity staff showed him respect and gave him compassionate care. Billy was blessed with so many wonderful friends he made with the residents.
Memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 998 Tookie Doo Ln, Elgin, SC 29045
