1/
Billy B. Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy B. Stewart
September 27, 2020
Lugoff, South Carolina - "To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord". 2 Corinthians 5:8.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Billy Bruce "Pappy" Stewart, 91, will be held on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Dan Griffin and the Rev. Bill Dulaney will officiate.
Billy passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Willie Vernon and Connie Shealy Stewart. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and was predeceased by his wife, Mattie Stewart.
Sincere thanks and appreciation to the C.M. Tucker Center – Stone Pavilion for the care Billy received during his stay. The administrative staff, doctors, nurses, health care team and activity staff showed him respect and gave him compassionate care. Billy was blessed with so many wonderful friends he made with the residents.
Memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 998 Tookie Doo Ln, Elgin, SC 29045
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved