Billy Bell LUGOFF - A graveside service to celebrate the life of Billy White Bell, 87, of Lugoff, SC, will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery in Camden, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to James Leroy Belk American Legion Post 17, PO Box 456, Camden, SC 29021. Billy died Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in Kershaw, SC, the son of the late Claude Bell, Sr. and Ethel Gregory Bell. Billy attended the University of South Carolina and was an avid Gamecock fan. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict and was very passionate and proud to help provide services to all veterans through the numerous appointments and positions he held throughout his life. He was a member of the American Legion Post 17 for over 50 years and served on the Baseball, Oratorical and Boys State Committees and served as House Manager, Membership Chairman and Post and County Service Officer to name a few. On the Department Level he served as District Commander, Department Commander and Department Membership Chairman. He served on the Children and Youth, Finance, Hospital and Department Executive Committees. Billy also served as the National Level Executive Committeeman and National Security Committeeman. He attended over 30 Washington Conferences and National Conventions. Billy was a proud and very patriotic man. He loved spending time with family and his beloved dogs Molly and Trey. He loved the outdoors, gardening and flounder fishing at Pawleys Island. He was loved by many and will be forever missed. Billy is survived by his daughters, Susan Bell, Charlotte Bell, Cathy Bell and son, Billy W. Bell, Jr (Louise), all of Lugoff, SC; daughter-in-law, Dottie Bell; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah B. Smith, of Columbia, SC, and Betty B. Holland, of Camden, SC. Billy was predeceased by his wife, Cornelia Aldret Boykin "Conney" Bell; son, Brevard B. "Vardie" Bell; grandson, Bryant B. Bell; sisters, Shirley B. Spires and Jackie B. Sorenson; and brothers, Emerson Bell and Claude Bell, Jr. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Bell family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
.