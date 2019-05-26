Billy Conn David SUMTER - Billy Conn David, 76, husband of Linda Kay Golden David, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home. Born in Sumter, he was a son of the late Abraham Bright David and Vennie Windham David. Mr. David was a retired electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Surviving are his wife of Sumter; a sister, Frances Land of Swisher, IA and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Wesley David. Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday at the Sumter Cemetery with Rev. Dr. David Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Memorials may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 198 E. Wesmark Blvd., Suite 2, Sumter, S.C. 29150. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on May 26, 2019