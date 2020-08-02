Billy Dean Inman COLUMBIA - Billy Dean Inman, 81, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, no public services will be held. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Born in Kentucky on August 13, 1938, he was a son of the late William Inman and Georgia Chandler Inman. Billy was a graduate of Richmond High School and attended Earlham College, both in Richmond, IN. He retired from FN America as an accountant. Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Vicki Inman; sons, Michael Inman (Shannon) of Irmo, James Inman of Apex, NC and Jeffrey Inman (Dr. Cara) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Ashlynn Inman of Atlanta, Logan Inman of Apex, NC, and Madison and Mackenzie Inman of Irmo; and sister, Betty Witherby of Melbourne, FL. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com