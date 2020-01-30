Billy F. Pigg PAGELAND - Billy F. Pigg, 89, passed away January 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Providence Baptist Church, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland. Burial will be at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Providence Family Life Center. Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Pigg family.
Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020