Billy F. Pigg

Service Information
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC
29709
(843)-623-2449
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Providence Family Life Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
232 Providence Church Road
Pageland, SC
Obituary
Billy F. Pigg PAGELAND - Billy F. Pigg, 89, passed away January 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Providence Baptist Church, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland. Burial will be at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Providence Family Life Center. Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Pigg family.
Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020
