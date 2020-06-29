Billy Gene Davis
Billy Gene Davis RIDGEWAY- Billy Gene Davis, 88, of Ridgeway passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Fairfield County, he was the son of the late Wesley W. and Ada Newman Davis. He is survived by his stepson, Shephard Cook, Jr.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Cannon (Justin), Elisha Cook Prescott, and Jeremy Cook (ShaQaila); eleven great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Willie Mae Davis; Billy is predeceased by stepson, Johnny Cook; six brothers: Curtis, Buddy, Joe, Richard, Eddie, and Jack Davis; and three sisters, Eula Davis Stillman, Selma Davis, and Evelyn Davis Goldman. Graveside services with military full honors will be held at 11 o'clock AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Aimwell Cemetery. Social distancing will be implemented, and masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Billy's memory to First Baptist Church Ridgeway, 200 N. Valencia Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Davis family. Online condolences may be sent to the Davis family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com.

Published in The State on Jun. 29, 2020.
