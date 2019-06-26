Billy Gene Weathers SWANSEA A graveside service for Billy Gene Weathers, 87, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC 29170. Mr. Weathers was born June 22, 1932 in Cullman, AL, and passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Versia J. Ryan and Henry Z. Weathers. Mr. Weathers served in the Navy during the Korean War. He also worked many years at Blanchard Caterpillar and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gaston. He is survived by his niece, Wanda Weathers Watts (Dave) from Jacksonville, Florida, and nephews, Larry Weathers from Columbia, Donald Hildebrand, Jr. and Zane Hildebrand (Marie) of Pelion. He also has many great-nieces and nephews. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 26, 2019