Billy Gordon Allred COLUMBIA - Billy Gordon Allred, 76, of Columbia, SC passed away on November 19, 2019, after a three and a half year bout with cancer. He fought hard. He was a graduate of Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington, NC, and attended Elon College. He served as a National Guardsman in Burlington for seven years. Billy retired from Citibank, and after several years of retirement went back to work for the R.L. Bryan Company as Finance Manager for 5+ years. For more than 40 years , Billy did finance work for First-Citizens Bank in upstate SC. He also served as manager for several finance companies in the Columbia, Camden, Orangeburg, and Sumter areas. He was a professional. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Woodell Allred; his son Christopher Scott and wife Jennifer; granddaughter, Cassidy Rian; great-grandson, Weston Williams; his sister, Vickie Davidson and husband Herb; as well as and two nephews, Abram and Daniel Davidson. He was a dearly loved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. A memorial service will be held 3 o'clock Sunday, November 24th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends immediately after the ceremony at the funeral home until 5 o'clock. His was a life well-lived. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019