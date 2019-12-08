Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Harper. View Sign Service Information Eggers Funeral Home 195 Rainbow Lake Road Boiling Springs , SC 29316 (864)-578-3838 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eggers Funeral Home 195 Rainbow Lake Road Boiling Springs , SC 29316 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Eggers Funeral Home 195 Rainbow Lake Road Boiling Springs , SC 29316 View Map Interment Following Services Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Billy R. Harper PELZER - Billy Ray Harper, 88, formerly of Spartanburg, went home on Friday, December 6, 2019 to be with the Lord and his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Gully Harper. Mr. Harper was a native of Meridian, MS and the son of the late Johnnie and Doris Thrash Harper. He was a naval veteran, a retired general foreman with Norfolk Southern Railway, and a member of Northbrook Baptist Church. He was a longtime president of the SC Campers on Mission and a former member of the SC Disaster relief team. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Beth and Doug Jones of Pelzer, SC, Linda and Jim Jimerson of Grayson, GA, Debbie and Gary Joyner of Hopkins, SC, Donna and Craig Roll of Monroe, GA, and Pam and Robert Brown of Greer, SC; sisters: Beth Sullivan of Bastrop, LA and Pat Gibson of Meridian, MS; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Benny Green. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia, SC, officiated by his son-in-law, Doug Jones. Memorials may be made to Northbrook Baptist Church, 1881 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. E-Condolences may be sent online at

Billy R. Harper PELZER - Billy Ray Harper, 88, formerly of Spartanburg, went home on Friday, December 6, 2019 to be with the Lord and his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Gully Harper. Mr. Harper was a native of Meridian, MS and the son of the late Johnnie and Doris Thrash Harper. He was a naval veteran, a retired general foreman with Norfolk Southern Railway, and a member of Northbrook Baptist Church. He was a longtime president of the SC Campers on Mission and a former member of the SC Disaster relief team. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Beth and Doug Jones of Pelzer, SC, Linda and Jim Jimerson of Grayson, GA, Debbie and Gary Joyner of Hopkins, SC, Donna and Craig Roll of Monroe, GA, and Pam and Robert Brown of Greer, SC; sisters: Beth Sullivan of Bastrop, LA and Pat Gibson of Meridian, MS; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Benny Green. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia, SC, officiated by his son-in-law, Doug Jones. Memorials may be made to Northbrook Baptist Church, 1881 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close