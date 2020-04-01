Billy Hogan CAMDEN Graveside service for William Jasper Hogan, Jr., 67, will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may view on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation or Beulah United Methodist Church. Mr. Hogan passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in Sumter, he was the son of the late William Jasper Hogan, Sr. and Myrlene Lee Hogan. He received his Bachelor's in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina and retired from DuPont. He was an avid Gamecock fan. Mr. Hogan was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church. Surviving are his daughter, Keri Shirley (Colt) of Lugoff; grandchildren, Macie Shirley and McKoy Shirley; sister-in-law, Ann Wingard of Camden; and nieces and nephews, Julian Wingard (Nilca) of Parsippany, N.J., Georgie Elswick (Phillip) of Florence, Charles Wingard (Phyllis) of Sumter, Robert Gerald Wingard (Jessica) of Sumter, Susan Geddings (Anthony) of Sumter, Brandee Hornsby (Eddie) of Camden, Kevin Wingard (Lacey Henderson) of Kershaw, and Jennifer Garrett (Jordan) of Gaston. He was predeceased by brothers, Harry Wingard Jr. and George "Mac" Wingard. Sign the online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2020