Billy Joe Herring LEXINGTON Billy Joe Herring, 78, of Lexington, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Chester, SC, on January 5, 1942, he was a son of the late Aldine T. and Margaret Horton Herring. Billy was an avid University of South Carolina fan, especially baseball, along with the Atlanta Braves. Billy sponsored several Little League Teams throughout the years in the West Columbia and Lexington Area. He loved attending baseball games in person and watching them with his Family. Every year Billy loved to spend time at Myrtle Beach and often attended the Blue Grass Festival with his sister, Margie & brother-In-law, Dennis Alewine. Billy proudly served in both the U.S. Navy - 4 years and U.S. Air Force - 4 years (3 years in Vietnam). Billy attended the Kenneth Shuler Barber School and after working under the guidance of others in the trade he eventually started his own Shop Billy's Barbering Service. Billy was in the barbering business for over 45 years. Not only was the Barber Shop a way to make living, he also gained lifelong friends that were his clients. Several clients/friends would just stop by to visit with him even when they did not need a haircut. Survivors include his daughter, April A. White (Sam); grandson, Madison T. Coleman, IV; sister, Margie Alewine (Dennis); sister-in-law, Mary McCurry (Larry); numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his clients/friends of the Barber Shop. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Larry, Bobby, and Russell Herring. The service for Mr. Herring will be held 11 o'clock, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 o'clock. Burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be private. If you are unable to attend the memorial service, a livestream may viewed by visiting Billy's Tribute page on the Shives Funeral Home website. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. Memorials may be made to Outdoor Dreams Foundation, P.O. Box 802, Anderson, SC 29622-0802 and/or Pineview Dixie League, P.O. Box 4526, West Columbia, SC 29171-4526. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jul. 1, 2020.