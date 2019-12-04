Billy Kay Elliott LAKE VIEW, SC - Mr. Billy Kay Elliott, 86, died Sunday at his daughter's home in Columbia after an illness, and he is now in the safe arms of Jesus. A funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Bear Swamp Baptist Church in Lake View, SC. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00, one hour prior to the service. Mr. Elliott was born in Dillon County, the son of the late Clifton and Mary Olive Page Elliott. He served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Bear Swamp Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School, served as a Deacon, was a "Swamper", and participated in Brotherhood. He is survived by his son, Dan Elliott (Anita); daughters, Karen McCauley and Sheila Elliott; and 2 grandchildren, Shannon Townsend and Matthew McCauley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Elliott and sister, Melva Baxley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bear Swamp Baptist Church Brotherhood.

