Billy Lynn Williams, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Billy Lynn Williams, Jr., 73, of West Columbia passed away at the Agape Hospice House of Lexington on Friday, March 27, 2020. Billy was born in Columbia, South Carolina on February 5, 1947 to the late Billy Lynn Williams, Sr. and Mary Frances (Williams) Williams. He studied for 12 years at the Cedar Springs School for the Deaf and Blind in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In earlier years he was involved in the deaf ministry at the First Baptist Church of Columbia and taught Sunday School in the children's department. Billy retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield after 32 years of service. He was a true animal lover and nurtured a variety of pets throughout his life. Billy is survived by his cousins, Mike Lewter and Family, Lynn Ried Lewter and Family, Glenn Culley and Family, Melissa Williams Boyd and Family, Kathy Rish and Family and Janice West and Family and many friends who loved him dearly. A private graveside service will be held at Celestial Memorial Park and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Brookland United Methodist Church. Please sign the online guest book at

