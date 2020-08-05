Billy Alvin Owen, Sr. LEESVILLE - Billy Alvin Owen, Sr., 69, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 peacefully at his home in Leesville. Mr. Owen was born in Hartsville on December 14, 1950 to the late Ned and Margaret Fortner Owen. He was an army veteran and retired police officer, serving both Lexington County and the Town of Batesburg-Leesville. He loved spending time with family, enjoying the water, and grilling. He will be remembered for his wit and his caring personality. Mr. Owen is survived by son, Billy Owen, Jr. (Don) of Thompson, GA; son, Chad Owen (Brittany) of Lexington, SC; daughter, Crystal Owen (Sammie) of Leesville; brothers, Jimmy Owen of Elgin, Dennis Owen of Smoaks, and Rick Owen (Sandy) of Elgin; grandson, Kaleb Owen of Leesville; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brother, Lawrence "Skip" Owen (Janet) of Chapin; and sister, Becky Smith of Springdale. A memorial service will be held at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
